Since they got eliminated from playoff contention in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star center Anthony Davis and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are yet to make Davis officially available on the trading block, but Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that it's one of the topics that the team is expected to discuss this summer. In the past months, the eight-time NBA All-Star has already been linked to several title contenders that could pursue him on the trade market in the upcoming offseason.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Anthony Davis To Warriors For Draymond Green, Jordan Poole & Jonathan Kuminga
Hypothetical Warriors-Lakers Blockbuster
One of the ideal trade partners for the Lakers in the potential deal involving Davis is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World talked about a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that Lakers and Warriors' fans might want to see happen this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Davis to Golden State in exchange for a trade package that includes Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Jonathan Kuminga.
If the trade becomes a reality, Bitar believes it would help the Lakers and the Warriors in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Lakers Rebuild Roster Around LeBron James
The proposed blockbuster trade would be worth exploring for the Lakers if they are no longer confident that the tandem of Davis and LeBron James could help them win another NBA championship title. By sacrificing AD, the Lakers would be acquiring three players who would help James carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. Green would give the Lakers another battled-tested All-Star forward and a vocal leader, while Poole would provide them with a young star who would address their need for a reliable floor spacer.
In Kuminga, the Lakers would be getting a talented prospect who could be part of the Lakers' core in the post-LeBron era. If the Lakers want to further solidify their core, they could use Kuminga as the main trade chip to acquire another quality player on the trade market.
Anthony Davis Takes Draymond Green's Spot In Golden State
For the Warriors, the hypothetical blockbuster would make a lot of sense if they think that Green is already on the decline and they aren't willing to give Poole a massive contract extension. The potential deal would still come with a risk for the Warriors, especially since Davis dealt with numerous injuries in the past seasons. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Davis would undeniably be an incredible addition to their roster.
Davis would be a massive upgrade over Green in the Warriors' frontcourt, giving the Warriors an All-Star-caliber big man who is a very reliable scorer, a monster rebounder, an elite defender, and a legitimate floor spacer.
Warriors Become A More Dangerous Team
It would still take time for Davis to familiarize himself with Coach Steve Kerr's offensive scheme. However, with his ability to space the floor and years of experience playing with a ball-dominant superstar like James, Davis isn't expected to have a hard time building chemistry with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins in Golden State. Having a healthy core of Davis, Curry, Thompson, and Wiggins would undoubtedly make the Warriors a tougher team to face in a best-of-seven series.