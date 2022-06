There’s more than one famous Maverick out there.

Tom Cruise’s character in Top Gun may be big right now but Nina Dobrev’s dog, who was named after the iconic pilot, is getting a lot of airtime on Instagram as well. And we’re not just talking about her mom’s IG, which has more than 25 million followers. This famous pooch happens to have her own account – with over 400 thousand fans!

On both pages, it’s obvious Maverick is the apple of her mom’s eye. Scroll for some adorable pics.