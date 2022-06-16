'Basketball Wives' Star Jackie Christie Called Out For Meddling In Angel Brinks' Relationship 

Jackie got herself into the bad books of viewers as they took to social media to express their disappointment in her interference in Angel's relationship with Roccstar. One fan clearly asked that the fashion designer stays out of it. "Jackie, STAY👏🏾 OUT 👏🏾 OF 👏🏾 IT 👏🏾 it has nothing to do with you!! You remember the last time you intervene with Brittish's relationship so stay out of it! #BasketballWives," a fan chimed.

Another said the actress-model overstepped her bounds when she brought the situation to other cast members. "Angel's truly mad at Roccstar for not taking that step but i do feel like Jackie is overstepping bounds bringing that situation to the group #BasketballWives," another person opined.