The couple dressed casually for their beach walk along with their vacation waterfront residence. Cindy wore a Paisley print shirt tucked loosely into cut-off jeans and a wide brown leather belt fastened with a buckle. She paired the combo with an average-brimmed nude hat decorated with a brown ribbon and let her shoulder-length brown hair down.

On the other hand, Rande chose an all-blue look combining a navy hat with two different shades of t-shirt and shorts.