Kelsea Ballerini In Bikini Enjoys 'Magical Forest'

"No matter the destination, love the swim (and skin) you’re in. some of my favorite new @aerie swim looks for your summer."

Kelsea Ballerini's new campaign for activewear brand Aerie promotes self-love and body positivity. The country music star shared a video on her social media showing her changing different summer-ready outfits in preparation for the new season. While the outfits were pretty, her bubbly personality added more charm to the campaign and her entire feed. She's also having a successful career year and is preparing to release new projects soon.

Performing At The CMA In Tennessee

Kelsea Ballerini performs with her guitar
Shutterstock | 487966

During her performance preparation at the Country Music Awards festival, Kelsea wore a sporty athleisure two-piece from Aerie. It consisted of a tank top tucked into mini shorts. She packed her full blonde hair into a low ponytail and propped her sunglasses atop her head. She topped the look off with a pair of sneakers.

Later that night, Kelsea delivered an electrifying performance in Nashville, Tennessee. She let her hair down and wore an embroidered sleeveless jumpsuit for her set.

All Green

Last March, Kelsea embraced nature in an olive green two-piece swimwear consisting of a high-waist bottom and double-waist halter neck top. She blended with the greenery in her background, although her fair skin and full blonde hair stood out. The singer styled the hair in a playful straight wave with sharp tips and two small ponytails on the front. Her color choice was a tribute to St. Patrick's Day.

A Happy Summer With Kelsea

The country music artist is feeling on top of the world lately following her recent wins at the CMA awards and it's reflected in her wardrobe. She wore a pink fringe tank top with mini jean shorts and knee-high floral white boots. Kelsea also jumped around cheerfully while shooting the pictures and added a close-up of her bright smile a the end.

Keeping It Real With Aerie

Kelsea Ballerini in low cut black dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Last month, the singer shared a reel on Instagram showing her new collection from Aerie as part of its Aerie Real campaign. The brand tapped natural-looking influencers to show off what natural bodies look like. She wore a pastel blue bikini top with a yellow strap in the cover photo while changing into other pieces as she went about her day in the rest of the video.

In one of the slides, Kelsea reads a book while lounging on a beach seat in her bright yellow cutout one-piece swimwear.

