NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Davis this summer is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Mavericks to pair Luka Doncic with Davis in the 2022-23 NBA season. The suggested deal won't only be between the Lakers and the Mavericks, but it would also involve the Indiana Pacers.

In the proposed three-team trade, the Mavericks would get Davis, the Lakers would receive Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, and the Pacers would obtain Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., a 2024 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2025.