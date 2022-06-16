Tamra Judge shared her thoughts on the reason affecting her return to The Real Housewives Of Orange County. She believes Heather Dubrow has been feeding the host, Andy Cohen, false information about the podcast she is doing.
Tamra Judge Believes Heather Dubrow Is Hindering Her Return To 'RHOC'
Tamra's Podcast
Andy Cohen explained why Judge's comeback on the show was unlikely during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. He explained Tamra was doing a podcast that focuses on the behind-the-scenes of the housewives. He argued about how she could go on the show when she was doing behind-the-scenes. The podcast is Two Ts In A Pod, and Judge co-hosts it with Teddi Mellencamp, a Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum.
The 54-year-old mother shared she heard the same words Cohen used on one of the episodes of Dubrow's podcast, Heather Dubrow's World. She claimed the remark was an "original thought" by the 53-year-old Dubrow. The RHOC alum stated that the podcast was not about that. She also confronted Cohen, who revealed he had not listened to the podcast and replied that one could not just believe every headline.
Andy Slams Rumor
Just like Tamra's Podcast was rumored to be behind-the-scenes content, rumor has been going around that Andy and Jeff were doing drugs together. He explained during an appearance on Jeff Lewis' podcast that he hates cocaine and felt it was "so gross."
He also explained that even though he loved pot, going on air stoned was something he could never do because it would be bad. He also talked about having three embryos left which he wishes to leave to his children in case of future problems with having kids.
Tamra's Possible Return To 'RHOC'
A lot of RHOC fans have been demanding the return of Tamra since she departed in season 14. During an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen explained the reason for Tamra's unlikely return, to which Jeff's reply was, "You'll have to talk to her about it, work it out."
On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Tamra and Cohen discussed her possible return to the show if it was possible. Judge replied that would only be possible after checking in and receiving the go-ahead blessing from her husband, Eddie Judge.
Dubrow's View Of Tamra's Return
Dubrow addressed the issue of Tamra's return on her podcast, Heather Dubrow's World. She stated that Judge was just trying to "stay relevant" and build her brand through the podcast. She also added that it would not be sensible for the former RHOC star to return because of her podcast.
She said it would not work for Tamra to return to the show after talking about the show all the time. Judge also addressed the issue of being called a blogger by Dubrow. Mellencamp stated she feels Dubrow was just threatened by Judge and did not want her back so she could continue "to call all the shots."