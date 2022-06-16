Tamra Judge Believes Heather Dubrow Is Hindering Her Return To 'RHOC'

Andy Cohen explained why Judge's comeback on the show was unlikely during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. He explained Tamra was doing a podcast that focuses on the behind-the-scenes of the housewives. He argued about how she could go on the show when she was doing behind-the-scenes. The podcast is Two Ts In A Pod, and Judge co-hosts it with Teddi Mellencamp, a Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum.

The 54-year-old mother shared she heard the same words Cohen used on one of the episodes of Dubrow's podcast, Heather Dubrow's World. She claimed the remark was an "original thought" by the 53-year-old Dubrow. The RHOC alum stated that the podcast was not about that. She also confronted Cohen, who revealed he had not listened to the podcast and replied that one could not just believe every headline.