The Golden State Warriors are officially back. They hold a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics and could win their fourth championship in eight seasons with a win at the legendary TD Garden on Thursday.

They overcame an off shooting night by Stephen Curry to get their second win in a row, and Ime Udoka's team has its back against the wall. Will they be able to bounce back and force Game 7? Let's find out!