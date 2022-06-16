Lucy Liu's Diets Through The Years

At 53, Lucy Liu has never looked fitter. This isn’t surprising since she’s always had a disciplined approach to wellness, mixing workouts with conventional Western medicine, traditional Eastern healing practices like acupuncture and Transcendental Meditation, and healthy eating.

In terms of diets, the Charlie’s Angels actress is open to trying different regimens as long as they are healthy and match her needs. Over the years, she has tested a number of eating plans, including gluten-free, all-organic, vegan, and vegetarian.

Read the details below.