'It’s Never The Fairy Tale': Gisele Bündchen Talks Marriage With Tom Brady

The supermodel and Tom Brady were blessed with two kids - Benjamin,12, and Vivian, 9 years old. They also co-parent Jack, Tom Brady's son from his previous relationship. So, the couple are officially parents to three children for over a decade and somehow find a way to make it work. Though they are both extremely busy with their careers, Gisele Bündchen takes the reins in parenting their kids with support from her husband.

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” she said during an interview with British Vogue in her June 2022 cover story. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”