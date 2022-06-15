Gisele Bündchen, 41, is a famous Brazilian supermodel known as one of the highest-paid models during her heyday during the late 90s and 2000s. She is the wife of Tom Brady, a famous professional football player who has also won the Super Bowl seven times.
'It’s Never The Fairy Tale': Gisele Bündchen Talks Marriage With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen Says She And Tom Brady Are Not Perfect
The star couple has been married for over a decade now and is known for having an extremely charmed life. Gisele, for her part, dispels these rumors all the time, adamant that they are far more normal than most people realize. The two are devoted parents to three children, Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack.
Giselle And Tom Prove A Blended Family Can Work
The supermodel and Tom Brady were blessed with two kids - Benjamin,12, and Vivian, 9 years old. They also co-parent Jack, Tom Brady's son from his previous relationship. So, the couple are officially parents to three children for over a decade and somehow find a way to make it work. Though they are both extremely busy with their careers, Gisele Bündchen takes the reins in parenting their kids with support from her husband.
“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” she said during an interview with British Vogue in her June 2022 cover story. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”
Gisele Recalls Love At First Sight When She Met Tom Brady
Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen met in 2006, and according to Gisele, it was love at first sight. After their first meeting, Tom Brady ended his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his first son, Jack. Since that time, she has moved on and remarried, with Tom and Gisele approving of their relationship. Being able to speak openly has been the key to co-parenting and being present with their children.
Gisele Dutifully Stands By Her Man
Early this year, Tom Brady announced his retirement from football after 20 years of dominating the sport. Immediately, the statement sent shockwaves throughout the football world and the sports community at large. But, after six weeks of mulling it over, Tom changed his mind and decided to make a return to sports. Though his retirement was short-lived, the NFL Star wrote a very emotional tribute thanking and praising his wife for raising their kids and her hard work during their 13th wedding anniversary.