Christina Aguilera Stuns In Bedazzled Low-Cut Dress

Pop Icon Christina Aguilera gears up for the release of her first single from her proposed three-part Latin-language E.P. After years of success in Pop music, the 41-year-old decided she wanted to pay homage to her roots by singing in her native tongue.

So far, the audience reception to her new songs has been good, with her latest album, AGUILERA, being the number one popular project on her Spotify two weeks after its release. It contains her critically acclaimed single La Reina, a reply to the legendary Vincente Fernandez’s El Rey.