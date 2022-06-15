Melissa McCarthy Gushes Over Harry Styles On 'The Late Late Show'

Melissa McCarthy close up
Shutterstock | 673594

Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

American actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy has received multiple awards and nominations, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe nominations.

Melissa is an absolute delight to watch. One is guaranteed two hours of belly laughs in any of her films, whether it is Bridesmaids or Identify Thief. Melissa has starred in many more movies, and it is pretty impossible to keep track of her film appearances. 

Interestingly, Melissa's husband, Ben Falcone, is also an actor and comedian, proving that comedy runs in the family.

The hilarious couple appeared on a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. Seeing the lovebirds on the show, one could guarantee it would be a funny show, and it turned out so.

Keep scrolling for details of what happened when James hosted Melissa and Ben. 

The Couple Shows Up In Style

melissa mccarthy and husband
Shutterstock | 2914948

The 51-year-old Oscar nominee and her 48-year-old husband appeared on James' show on Monday, June 13, 2022, to promote their new Netflix series God's Favorite Idiot. The series is to premiere on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. 

The pair showed up looking gorgeous. Melissa was in an all-black outfit. She wore a black shirt tucked into black pants. The gorgeous actress added more style to the outfit by wearing a  satin kimono over it. On the other hand, Ben wore a purple suit, which he paired with a multi-colored T-shirt.

Melissa And Ben Gushes Over Harry Styles 

Melissa and Ben are huge Harry Styles fans. During the show, Melissa talked about her love for Harry, 28. The Emmy Award Nominee couldn't stop gushing about how much she loves Harry after James revealed that his song was playing throughout the show.

"I think he's just great. I think he's wildly talented and I just love everything that he is such his own person," Melissa said. "Not just style in the sense of fashion, but being like 'This is who I am. This is how I want to present myself and kind of move through the world.'"

"And I think it's just such a lovely thing to see someone just be like 'I'm okay with who I am,'" Melissa continued. "He's also a massive rock star so maybe it's not that tough."

Ben Reveals What Inspired Him To Put Harry's Song On 'God's Favorite Idiot'

melissa mccarthy in suit
Shutterstock | 673594

Ben also mentioned that his youngest daughter, Georgie, 15, usually listened to a lot of Harry's songs and learned how to play them on the piano. Through her, he got the idea to put Harry's music into God's Favorite Idiot. 

Melissa Explains What 'God's Favorite Idiot' Is About

Melissa also described what God's Favorite Idiot is about. She said, "It is a show about a very sweet, a very average man that God chooses to be the messenger. To get the word out and to make people know that we are all in it together." 

She also said the show has a humorous side. The actress revealed, "And it's really funny. It's just a bunch of, like, unbelievably funny people doing very weird things." 

From the couple's interview with James on The Late Late Show With James Corden, one can say their new Netflix series God's Favorite Idiot would have much humor and Harry music.

