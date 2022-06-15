Melissa McCarthy Gushes Over Harry Styles On 'The Late Late Show'

American actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy has received multiple awards and nominations, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe nominations.

Melissa is an absolute delight to watch. One is guaranteed two hours of belly laughs in any of her films, whether it is Bridesmaids or Identify Thief. Melissa has starred in many more movies, and it is pretty impossible to keep track of her film appearances.

Interestingly, Melissa's husband, Ben Falcone, is also an actor and comedian, proving that comedy runs in the family.

The hilarious couple appeared on a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. Seeing the lovebirds on the show, one could guarantee it would be a funny show, and it turned out so.

Keep scrolling for details of what happened when James hosted Melissa and Ben.