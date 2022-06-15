Miley slays in a flowing red dress as she makes an important announcement!
Miley Cyrus Stuns In Body-Hugging Red Dress
The Latest
Miley Brings The Heat In Ravishing Red Dress
Miley Cyrus, 29, stepped out looking gorgeous during a recent event where she glammed it up in New York City. The singer wore a beautiful red gown paired with a silver belt wrapped around her middle and red high heels. Though most of her hair appeared to be blonde, darker hair could be seen tight on her neck and close to her ears. Miley officially announced her New Year's Eve plans, and her fans could not keep calm about the news. With 175 million Instagram followers, it's easy for Miley to have a social impact on her fans because she is so well connected!
Miley’s Been On Top For Years Now
It only seems like yesterday that Miley was on our television screens every week. The pop singer rose to fame after featuring in Hannah Montana, a Disney Channel show that aired between 2006 -2011. This is when Miley decided to concentrate on her music career, and primarily the reason that she is now one of the biggest pop singers in the world. To date, Miley has received several awards and nominations and is respected in the industry as an actual musical talent. With her famous family and their musical skills, it only seems right that Miley should have them too!
Miley Is All About Her Fitness!
To maintain her fine-toned body, Miley Cyrus works out six days per week, taking 2 hours for yoga and 30 minutes performing pilates. But, her exercises are not only yoga and pilates; Miley also performs some core-focused exercises to balance things out. Her workout routine varies daily, and she admits to trying new exercises, including squats, biking, and hiking. She also follows a vegan diet plan to remain healthy and maintain her slim body.
What Fans Can Look Forward To From Miley Soon
After starring in various movies and closing the deal with NBC Television, the famous singer released her new album on 1st April. Fans loved the new sound and critics noted that it was some of her best work to date. There are still requests from fans of Miley and her godmother Dolly Parton to record together soon, but they are only rumors at this point. For now, her show Miley’s New Year's Party is Miley's upcoming project as it will be aired on NBC for a second season (2022/2023).