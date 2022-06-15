Miley Cyrus Stuns In Body-Hugging Red Dress

It only seems like yesterday that Miley was on our television screens every week. The pop singer rose to fame after featuring in Hannah Montana, a Disney Channel show that aired between 2006 -2011. This is when Miley decided to concentrate on her music career, and primarily the reason that she is now one of the biggest pop singers in the world. To date, Miley has received several awards and nominations and is respected in the industry as an actual musical talent. With her famous family and their musical skills, it only seems right that Miley should have them too!