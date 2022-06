It’s no secret that Carrie Underwood’s fit physique (oh those legs!) requires major gym work, but fans are curious if there’s a specific diet that goes with the workout.

Well, it turns out the 39-year-old country music star is as much a perfectionist with what she eats as she is with how she exercises. Both aspects are so important to her that she wrote a book about them called Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.