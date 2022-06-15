Justin Bieber may be known more for his bad boy image than for his emotional intelligence, but the truth is he’s a person who cares deeply for others. The 28-year-old singer told GQ in an interview last year that his problematic past actually plays a big part in his desire to help.

“Hurt people hurt people—you know?” he said. “But I do remember this quote: The comforted become the comforters.” And he considers himself a comforter now because he knows what it feels like to receive help when one needs it most.