'I'm Fighting For My Family': 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Proclaims Innocence Ahead Of Fraud Trial

Jen Shah appeared on the YouTube series Up and Adam ahead of her upcoming court date. And, as she prepares for trial, and the upcoming third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she spoke to host Adam Newell about her fight for freedom.

"I'm innocent," Shah explained, via AOL. "I'm not guilty of any of these charges that I've been accused of. I'm innocent."

As fans learned during the Bravo reality series' second season last year, Shah was accused of running a telemarketing scheme but pleaded not guilty.