MLB News: Yankees Face Their Toughest Challenge Yet Against The Rays

New York Yankees
Shutterstock | 202219

Sports
Jon Conahan

The New York Yankees have undoubtedly been the best team in all of baseball throughout the first few months of the year. If anybody is still disagreeing with that, they just clearly aren't watching them play.

They've managed to click on all cylinders and what they've done thus far is certainly impressive and something that has to be noticed even more than it already is.

The Latest

'I'm Fighting For My Family': 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Proclaims Innocence Ahead Of Fraud Trial

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

How To Grab Women's Attention On Dating Apps

Iman Shumpert Celebrates Wife Teyana Taylor On Winning 'The Masked Singer'

'The First Time I Left Myself Go': Patina Miller Recalls Her Experience Performing On 'Pippin'

What's The Yankees Record This Season?

New York Yankees
Shutterstock | 11298

As of June 14th, the New York Yankees are currently 44-16 and have the best record in all of baseball. They're already eight games in front of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East and it looks like the Yankees might be a running away with the division. 

Although this season is still relatively young, it'd be tough to say that any other team is going to win the American League East.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Heat Sends Jimmy Butler Back To Philly For James Harden

By JB Baruelo

Why Is This A Big Series Against The Tampa Bay Rays?

New York Yankees
Shutterstock | 189939508

The reason why this is a big series against the Tampa Bay Rays is that many people are questioning if the New York Yankees are actually as good as their record suggests. People like to say that the Yankees haven't played anybody good this season, which just truly doesn't make sense.

People are hating on the New York Yankees since they've been a team and that's because of all the success that they've found. If you look at any other team in any other professional sport that's found the type of success as the Yankees have, people often hate them as well.

However, we cannot take away the fact that the Yankees are 44-16 and have won nine of their last 10 games. No matter who they're going up against, they're still playing Major League Baseball teams, and having less than 20 wins at this point in the year is mindblowing.

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Deandre Ayton Via Proposed Double Sign-And-Trade Deal With Suns

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

How Have They Played Against The Rays?

New York Yankees
Shutterstock | 202219

The New York Yankees have struggled against the Tampa Bay Rays for the past few years. New York hasn't won a series against Tampa Bay since 2019, but they're looking to change that this year. If they want to be the team that everybody expects them to be, they're likely going to have to beat the Tampa Bay Rays come playoff time.

The Yankees Are The World Series Favorite

New York Yankees
Wikimedia | 唐貴台湾棒球好開示

Saying anybody else has a better chance of winning the World Series right now wouldn't make sense. The New York Yankees have undoubtedly been the top team in baseball and it's going to be exciting to see what this team can do for the remainder of the year.

Read Next

Must Read

Demi Rose In Bikini Is 'Thirsty'

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Takes 'Dance Break'

Salma Hayek In Bikini Dances On Tables

Erika Jayne Does The Splits In Swimsuit

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress At Bulgari Event

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.