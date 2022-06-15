MLB News: Yankees Face Their Toughest Challenge Yet Against The Rays

The reason why this is a big series against the Tampa Bay Rays is that many people are questioning if the New York Yankees are actually as good as their record suggests. People like to say that the Yankees haven't played anybody good this season, which just truly doesn't make sense.

People are hating on the New York Yankees since they've been a team and that's because of all the success that they've found. If you look at any other team in any other professional sport that's found the type of success as the Yankees have, people often hate them as well.

However, we cannot take away the fact that the Yankees are 44-16 and have won nine of their last 10 games. No matter who they're going up against, they're still playing Major League Baseball teams, and having less than 20 wins at this point in the year is mindblowing.