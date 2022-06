Alex Rodriguez has finally moved on from Jennifer Lopez after breaking up their engagement last year. The retired baseball shortstop now has a new leading lady in his life, Kathryne Padgett, and they've gone "Insta Official!" A-Rod is also famous for taking pictures of his partners, whether on a luxurious vacation or on the Red Carpet, and this time was no different.

After joining a group picture of the party boat, he captured his new boo during their romantic boat sail in Capri.