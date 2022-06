The injury update for Jacob deGrom isn't as promising as Max Scherzer's. However, we can still look at this in a few different ways. If the New York Mets continue playing the way that they have without deGrom for the next few months, the Mets are going to be in a great position come playoff time.

If deGrom is going to make his return in August or September, that's only going to make the Mets even better. He will finally be fully healthy and that's what the Mets need.

"According to a source, he is still going through his mound progression and has not yet been cleared to move to the next step of facing live hitters. DeGrom will continue throwing long-toss and will get back on the mound for another bullpen session when scheduled. It’s unknown exactly when his next bullpen session will occur, but it could come sometime this week based off the previous steps in his progression.”