NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Believes Rob Gronkowski Will Be A Buccaneer

Although Rob Gronkowski is getting older in his career and has battled some tough injuries throughout it, he's still one of the best tight ends in all the football. A season ago, he ended up with 55 receptions for 802 yards and had six touchdowns.

Throughout his career, there's a strong argument to be made that he's one of the best tight ends to ever lace them up. He has 621 career receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.