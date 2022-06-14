Biden's Economic Adviser Says White House Determined To Fight Inflation

The rate of inflation in the United States is the highest it's been in four decades, and prices of goods and services have been surging for months.

Inflation hit 8.3 percent in April, increased to 8.5 percent in March, and 8.6 percent in May. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, hit a shocking national average of $5 per gallon over the weekend.

But President Joe Biden and his team are determined to pull the economy back from the precipice, according to Jared Bernstein, a member of the president's Council of Economic Advisers.