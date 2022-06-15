'We Are Beautiful': Christina Aguilera Celebrates Pride

Every year during Pride month, celebrities rush to celebrate it in their own special way.

We can’t help but focus on these stars and wait for how they will celebrate Pride with their fans and also be on the lookout for any special plans they have in mind.

Christina Aguilera is one of the stars that we love to see performing not only because she is an amazing performer, but also because of her continuous support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

This year was not different and Aguilera wowed us like every single time!