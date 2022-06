Despite all available evidence showing that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square, some supporters of former President Donald Trump are not giving up on proving otherwise.

Mike Lindell, conspiracy theorist and CEO of MyPillow, has funded a number of projects meant to prove the 2020 election was rigged against Trump.

Lindell is now bankrolling yet another film about the 2020 race. Read more about it below.