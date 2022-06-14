Ohio Serial Killer Targeted Men Without Any Motive

Dillon's victims were seemingly random. The men didn't know each other, and they all seemed to simply be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
They included: Donald Welling, 35, of Strasburg, Ohio on April 1, 1989, while jogging on Tuscarawas County Road; Jamie Paxton, 21, of Bannock, Ohio on Nov. 10, 1990, while deer hunting in Belmont County; Kevin Loring, 30, of Duxbury, Massachusetts on Nov. 28, 1990, while deer hunting in Muskingum County; Claude Hawkins, 48, of Mansfield, Ohio on March 14, 1992, while fishing at Wills Creek dam in Coshocton County; and Gary Bradley, 44, of Williamstown, West Virginia, on April 5, 1992, while fishing in Caldwell, Ohio in Noble County.