'My Reaction Was Disbelief And Shock': 'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Reacts To Lisa And Lenny Hochstein's Divorce

Alexia Echevarria appeared on a recent episode of Us Weekly's podcast, Getting Real With the Real Housewives, and during her chat with the series' hosts, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member admitted she was shocked to see Lenny Hochstein confirming plans to divorce Lisa last month.

“My reaction was disbelief and shock because even though everybody sees it coming, maybe like you, as a viewer, looking back at season four, but when you’re in it, it’s very easy to judge on the outside and everybody has an opinion and forms their own opinions, but when you’re in it yourself, it’s very hard to see that,” Echevarria shared on June 8.