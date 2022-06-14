'My Reaction Was Disbelief And Shock': 'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Reacts To Lisa And Lenny Hochstein's Divorce

Alexia Echevarria close up
Wikimedia | Tabercil

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Alexia Echevarria was caught completely off-guard by the news that her Real Housewives of Miami castmate, Lisa Hochstein, and her husband, Lenny Hochstein, were getting a divorce.

Alexia Echevarria Knows There Were Cracks In The Hochstein's Marriage On 'RHOM' Season 4

Alexia Echevarria in white tank and headphones
instagram | Instagram | Alexia Echevarria

Alexia Echevarria appeared on a recent episode of Us Weekly's podcast, Getting Real With the Real Housewives, and during her chat with the series' hosts, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member admitted she was shocked to see Lenny Hochstein confirming plans to divorce Lisa last month.

“My reaction was disbelief and shock because even though everybody sees it coming, maybe like you, as a viewer, looking back at season four, but when you’re in it, it’s very easy to judge on the outside and everybody has an opinion and forms their own opinions, but when you’re in it yourself, it’s very hard to see that,” Echevarria shared on June 8.

Family Was All Lisa Hochstein Ever Wanted

Alexia Echevarria in light blue dress
instagram | Alexia Echevarria

According to Echevarria, she doesn't believe Lisa "ever saw that coming.”

“Women always fight so hard to keep their family together for their children because you know, she, you love your husband and your family and that’s all she ever wanted. I do believe that she fought very hard for her marriage and to keep her family together, but, you know, at the end of the day, it was his decision,” she explained.

Lenny Hochstein Went Public With A New Woman Amid His Split From Lisa

Alexia Echevarria in black tank top
instagram | Instagram | Alexia Echevarria

In May, while also stepping out with new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa, Lenny confirmed his plans to divorce wife Lisa.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly. “A few weeks ago I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lisa Hochstein Was 'Blindsided' By Lenny's Divorce Announcement

Alexia Echevarria in fancy gold and red hat
instagram | Alexia Echevarria

Following Lenny's confirmation, Lisa said she was totally "blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation” as she vowed to remain focused on their two kids, son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2.

To see more of Echevarria and Hochstein, tune into The Real Housewives of Miami season four, which is currently airing on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9/8c.

