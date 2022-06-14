Bryan Cranston Recounts Near-Fatal Experience While Directing 'The Office'

Bryan Cranston is an American actor and filmmaker. He is best recognized for his roles as Walter White in AMC's crime drama series Breaking Bad and Hal in Fox's sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. The actor is successful in his craft and has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times for his work on Breaking Bad.

Bryan appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 13, 2022. The actor is no stranger to killing off TV characters. However, during his chat with Stephen, he talked about how he almost killed the whole cast of The Office while directing a Season 9 episode.

Find out what happened below.