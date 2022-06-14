Bryan Cranston Recounts Near-Fatal Experience While Directing 'The Office'

Bryan Cranston smiles in appreciation
Shutterstock | 517963

Bryan Cranston is an American actor and filmmaker. He is best recognized for his roles as Walter White in AMC's crime drama series Breaking Bad and Hal in Fox's sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. The actor is successful in his craft and has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times for his work on Breaking Bad.

Bryan appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 13, 2022. The actor is no stranger to killing off TV characters. However, during his chat with Stephen, he talked about how he almost killed the whole cast of The Office while directing a Season 9 episode.

Find out what happened below.

A Near-Fatal Episode

During the show, the Emmy-winning actor narrated how he directed a near-fatal episode of The Office. Bryan explained that there was fumigation at the office, which caused the cast to work on a bus. They eventually set up desks on the bus to continue.

To achieve working from the bus, the cast was pulled on a trailer refrigeration system. However, they did not know that the intake for the refrigeration system was exactly lined up to where the tailpipe for the bus was. 

This caused the exhaust for the bus to go right to the intake, cooling it. Thus, the cast members were breathing in carbon monoxide. 

'Death Bus' Wasn't A Fair Title

Before Bryan's explanation, Stephen revealed he found out about the episode in a chapter of The Office star Jenna Fischer's new book, "The Office BFFs," which she co-wrote with Angela Kinsey. 

However, Bryan said he disagreed with the title of the chapter of the book, "Death Bus." He joked, "So, it's not fair that it's called Death Bus because no one died. It was — I'll admit, it was my aim." 

Jenna Was A Life Saver

Jenna Fischer close upin blue dress
Shutterstock | 673594

Bryan revealed that Jenna was the first to notice that they were inhaling carbon monoxide. He said she screamed, "I smell exhaust. It's coming inside the bus."

However, Bryan dismissed Jenna's fears at first because he did not believe such a situation could occur. He explained, "And I'm thinking, 'Jenna, I mean, come on. How is that possible? It's not possible.'"

Jenna Was Right Afterall

Bryan eventually stood up to confirm Jenna's fears. He stood on a chair and stuck his nose out to confirm it was indeed carbon monoxide gas. He revealed, "And sure enough, it was billowing down. It was carbon monoxide."

Bryan added, "I wasn't quite sure, so I got a second wind, I got some more, I got nice and dizzy, and then realized, oh my God, we could have all been dead. It would have been one hell of an episode. It would have been the finale before they would have planned that though."

The 65-year-old Hollywood actor engaged the audience with his story and gesticulations. Despite the serious nature of the incident, Bryan narrated it in such a way that the audience and viewers laughed about it. He is such a great actor, and it showed during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

