Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

For those wondering how Underwood maintains her incredible figure, the mother-of-two uses a combination of Romanian deadlifts, walking lunges, and sumo squats to tone up those legs. “I swear I use butt muscles to hit notes sometimes,” she told WH.
The country star has a personal trainer who travels with her on the road and exercises regularly to stay in shape and keep her mental health in check. “My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me,” she shared.
As for her diet, the “Church Bells” singer has been a vegetarian for most of her life, cutting out meat when she was just a teenager. The self-described "wannabe vegan" does have one guilty food pleasure that she can't resist: cheese. “I think cheesy things are my vice. I do love cheese and anything with cheese on it,” she said in an interview for E! News last week. Watch it below!