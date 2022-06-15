Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

Carrie Underwood in glittery strappy dress on the red carpet.
Carrie Underwood was all legs in an Instagram update from Sin City. Posing poolside in front of the MGM Grand Hotel, the 39-year-old country singer flashed her chiseled pins in a fringed minidress and racked up tons of compliments from her 11.4 million followers.

Vegas, Baby!

Showing off her lean figure in a low-cut tunic dress, the Grammy winner posed backed by a gorgeous view of the resort's pool lounge. She had her back to the water and stood with her legs apart, exhibiting flawless posture and a charming smile.

Her minidress cut off just below the hip, drawing attention to her bare thighs with a cascade of long fringes draping down to her knees. Likewise, the long sleeves were trimmed with fringes in fun red and green colors that matched the outfit's striped print.

Fans Sing Her Praises

Carrie Underwood in glittery silver minidress and matching heels and clutch at an event.
Adding height to her petite figure with strappy silver heels that tied around her ankles, the former American Idol winner served up summer chic in colorful sunglasses with a pink tinge. She styled her long locks in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders and accessorized with chandelier earrings.

The picture was taken during her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360 about a week into the six-month stint, with numerous fans taking to the comments to praise her Las Vegas show.

"BEST concert I’ve ever seen in Vegas! I honestly appreciated the length of the concert," said one person. "I know it takes a lot of energy to put on such an amazing show. I know not a single fan left MGM Grand Garden Arena disappointed!"

"I had the best time ever at your concert!! You are truly an inspiration of mine and so uplifting when I need it!!" wrote another user.

Impressing At The CMA Festival

Currently gearing up for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in October, Underwood is still making headlines with her super-toned legs. The singer dropped jaws at the Country Music Association (CMA) Festival on June 12, with Women's Health remarking on how muscular and defined her thighs looked.

Taking the stage just two days after the release of Denim & Rhinestones, Underwood lived up to the album's name in fringed denim shorts, a sparkly top, and thigh-high cowboy boots covered in rhinestones. She later shared a carousel of photos from the performance on Instagram, with plenty of thigh-flaunting close-ups sprinkled in between.

Her Fitness Secrets

For those wondering how Underwood maintains her incredible figure, the mother-of-two uses a combination of Romanian deadlifts, walking lunges, and sumo squats to tone up those legs. “I swear I use butt muscles to hit notes sometimes,” she told WH.

The country star has a personal trainer who travels with her on the road and exercises regularly to stay in shape and keep her mental health in check. “My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me,” she shared.

As for her diet, the “Church Bells” singer has been a vegetarian for most of her life, cutting out meat when she was just a teenager. The self-described "wannabe vegan" does have one guilty food pleasure that she can't resist: cheese. “I think cheesy things are my vice. I do love cheese and anything with cheese on it,” she said in an interview for E! News last week. Watch it below!

