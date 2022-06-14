Jennifer Aniston looks gorgeous in a sleek, black dress.
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Leggy Dress
The Latest
Jennifer's Favorite Color Is Black
Jennifer Aniston, 52, looked absolutely gorgeous in a black dress that showed off her toned legs, showing that women of a certain age can still look hot! The dress paired with black heels gave the star an elegant vibe. In the photo, Aniston can be seen sitting next to Sebastian Stan, who she had a conversation with on Variety's Actors on Actors. In another photo, she leaned against the chair, flashing her beautiful smile and showing off her toned arms as well.
Her Character On ‘Friends’ Made Her A HouseHold Name
The famous American actress and businesswoman is known for playing the funny Rachel on the sitcom Friends, which premiered in 1994. Although it is known as a mega-hit now, in the beginning, the show was not that popular. But after ten years and being atop the Nielsen ratings for years, it is safe to say that these days no one really remembers when Friends was not a juggernaut as part of the NBC lineup! She's also starred in popular films like Horrible Bosses, The Break-up, and Cake.
Since her debut in the film industry and becoming a household name in the world, the star also has had new ventures that have her expanding her brand to include producing and writing. You may remember her from her commercials for a certain water brand, or perhaps for popping up on your favorite podcast? These days, Jen is all over the place and her fans really need her social media to know what she is up to next!
Jennifer Keeps A Schedule To Maintain Her Fitness Goals
To remain sculpted at 52, Aniston relates that she likes to get into pilates, yoga, and cardio exercises. According to her trainer, Leyon Azubuike, she works out at times super early and believes the beginning of the day is the optimal time to get a workout in. Her typical regimen includes ab work, strength training, and boxing.
What’s On Jen’s Plate Later This Year?
After having an exciting 2021 premiering numerous movies, the actress is working on a sequel for the Murder Mystery hit comedy. After the premiere of Murder Mystery in 2029, the Netflix film was a hit garnering 30.9 million views, and we can expect the same from the streaming service. With 2022 underway, the actress isn't slowing down at all!