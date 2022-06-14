Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Leggy Dress

The famous American actress and businesswoman is known for playing the funny Rachel on the sitcom Friends, which premiered in 1994. Although it is known as a mega-hit now, in the beginning, the show was not that popular. But after ten years and being atop the Nielsen ratings for years, it is safe to say that these days no one really remembers when Friends was not a juggernaut as part of the NBC lineup! She's also starred in popular films like Horrible Bosses, The Break-up, and Cake.

Since her debut in the film industry and becoming a household name in the world, the star also has had new ventures that have her expanding her brand to include producing and writing. You may remember her from her commercials for a certain water brand, or perhaps for popping up on your favorite podcast? These days, Jen is all over the place and her fans really need her social media to know what she is up to next!