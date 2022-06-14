'Clean And Sober': Demi Lovato Talks About Inspiration Behind Upcoming Album

Demi Lovato strikes a fierce pose
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

June is such a great month for Demi Lovato. On June 10, the singer dropped their brand new single, Skin of My Teeth, which marked the return of their rock n' roll sound. 

Just a day before the single's release, Demi appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the show, they promoted the new single.

During the appearance, Demi talked about their new single, their upcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck, the unique way they write their songs, and much more. They also took to the stage to perform Skin of My Teeth. 

Keep reading for more details about the interview. 

Demi Admits To Going Back To The Roots 

Host Jimmy was ecstatic to talk about the song, which he described as "heavy" and "rock n' roll." The 29-year-old artist agreed with Jimmy and added, "definitely a change of pace for me, but I'm also going back to my roots because that's what I started singing when I released my first and second albums [Don't Forget and Here We Go Again]."

Doing It Clean And Sober

The singer also discussed what prompted them to begin working on the album. They told Jimmy that it is the most authentic representation of themselves they have ever made.

"I've definitely been through a ton, that's not a secret to the world. After going through even more stuff last year, I came out of treatment again and I realized, I really want to do this for myself and I want to make the best album possible, something that really represents who I am," Demi explained. 

"The best way to do that and the easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober. I can't say that about my last album, but this one, I'm really, really proud about," Demi confessed.

Demi's Unique Style

Demi also discussed their creative approach, which they learned from John Mayer early in their musical career. They did not specify who is scheduled to appear on Holy Fvck but clarified that there are a total of three collaborations on the album. 

"Years ago, we wrote — when I was making my second album, I think? — he said something about creating songs from the song titles," Demi recalled about John. "He thinks that would be the most intriguing, so I kind of took that and when making my last couple albums, I really learned how to write songs from the song titles, and I come up with concept idea from the song titles, and that's how I write my music."

A Debut Performance To Remember

After the interview, Demi performed Skin of My Teeth for the first time on television. The brash and audacious song addresses Demi's struggles while living in the spotlight. Demi took the stage with a four-piece band in tow, grabbed their guitar, and started blasting out lyrics from the song.

Skin of My Teeth is the lead single from Demi's forthcoming album, Holy Fvck, slated for release on August 19. In addition, Demi will launch a tour supporting the album on August 13, 2022, in Springfield, Ill.

Demi Lovato's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was incredibly revelatory and featured an incredible performance by the singer. Their fans will now be looking forward to their album's release to enjoy more lovely tunes.

