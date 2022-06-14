'Clean And Sober': Demi Lovato Talks About Inspiration Behind Upcoming Album

June is such a great month for Demi Lovato. On June 10, the singer dropped their brand new single, Skin of My Teeth, which marked the return of their rock n' roll sound.

Just a day before the single's release, Demi appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the show, they promoted the new single.

During the appearance, Demi talked about their new single, their upcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck, the unique way they write their songs, and much more. They also took to the stage to perform Skin of My Teeth.

Keep reading for more details about the interview.