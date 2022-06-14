NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Heat Sends Jimmy Butler Back To Philly For James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers would be needing to make a tough decision on James Harden in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Sixers may have expressed interest in bringing Harden back in the 2022-23 NBA season but with his underwhelming performance in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, it remains a big question mark if they are willing to give him a massive contract extension this summer. If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new deal, the Sixers are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving "The Beard."

Bringing Jimmy Butler Back To Philly

One of the dream trade targets for the Sixers in the potential sign-and-trade deal involving Harden is All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with an intriguing trade proposal that would enable the Sixers to bring Butler back to the City of Brotherly Love this summer. In the suggested trade scenario, the Sixers would be simply sending Harden to the Heat in exchange for Butler and Duncan Robinson.

Will Jimmy Butler & Sixers Consider A Reunion?

Despite how things ended between them in the summer of 2019, Butler and the Sixers would definitely be intrigued by the idea of a potential reunion in the upcoming offseason. Butler and Sixers superstar Joel Embiid formed a strong bond during their brief time together in Philadelphia and as of now, they remain good friends. Also, the man whom the Sixers reportedly chose over Butler in 2019, Ben Simmons, is no longer in the City of Brotherly Love. Before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers sent a trade package centered on Simmons to acquire Harden from the Brooklyn Nets.

Jimmy Butler Boosts Sixers' Championship Odds

With his disappointing performance in his first season in Philadelphia, swapping Harden for Butler would make a lot of sense for the Sixers. Though he's also on the wrong side of 30, Butler remains a dominant force on both ends of the floor. Butler would give the Sixers a player who can step up in crucial situations when the opposing team's defense is focused on Embiid.

The departure of Harden won't deeply hurt the Sixers since they still have Tyrese Maxey to run their backcourt. Also, it's worth noting that in the proposed Harden-Butler trade, the Sixers would also be receiving a young sharpshooter in Robinson.

Why The Heat Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster deal would only be worth exploring for the Heat if Butler demands a trade this summer. The suggested trade would allow the Heat to swap a disgruntled Butler for another veteran superstar while successfully getting rid of Robinson and four years and $74 million left in his contract. The Heat would make the deal with the hope that the Houston Rockets version of Harden would show up in Miami.

The old version of Harden is a far better scorer than Butler since he's capable of running the offense on a nightly basis and efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Adding him to the core of Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and PJ Tucker would help the Heat remain competitive in the Eastern Conference next season.

