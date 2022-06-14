NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Heat Sends Jimmy Butler Back To Philly For James Harden

With his disappointing performance in his first season in Philadelphia, swapping Harden for Butler would make a lot of sense for the Sixers. Though he's also on the wrong side of 30, Butler remains a dominant force on both ends of the floor. Butler would give the Sixers a player who can step up in crucial situations when the opposing team's defense is focused on Embiid.

The departure of Harden won't deeply hurt the Sixers since they still have Tyrese Maxey to run their backcourt. Also, it's worth noting that in the proposed Harden-Butler trade, the Sixers would also be receiving a young sharpshooter in Robinson.