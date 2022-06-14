NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Deandre Ayton Via Proposed Double Sign-And-Trade Deal With Suns

If Robinson is determined to leave the team, the Knicks could try to convince him to agree to a sign-and-trade deal instead of letting him walk away for nothing in the 2022 NBA free agency. In a recent article, Max Hoover of Fansided's Daily Knicks discussed his dream 2022 NBA offseason for the Knicks. These include a scenario wherein the Knicks would be engaging in a double sign-and-trade deal with the Phoenix Suns involving Robinson and Deandre Ayton.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending Robinson and top-5 protected 2023 first-round pick to the Suns in exchange for Ayton.