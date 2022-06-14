The New York Knicks are expected to find a new starting center in the 2022 NBA offseason. They may currently have Mitchell Robinson on their roster, but the former No. 36 pick has already played the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though the Knicks have already expressed their desire to offer him a new contract, Robinson still hasn't given them any assurance whether he intends to ink a new deal to stay in New York or not.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Deandre Ayton Via Proposed Double Sign-And-Trade Deal With Suns
Swapping Mitchell Robinson For Deandre Ayton
If Robinson is determined to leave the team, the Knicks could try to convince him to agree to a sign-and-trade deal instead of letting him walk away for nothing in the 2022 NBA free agency. In a recent article, Max Hoover of Fansided's Daily Knicks discussed his dream 2022 NBA offseason for the Knicks. These include a scenario wherein the Knicks would be engaging in a double sign-and-trade deal with the Phoenix Suns involving Robinson and Deandre Ayton.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending Robinson and top-5 protected 2023 first-round pick to the Suns in exchange for Ayton.
Suns Get A Cheaper Starting Center
In the suggested double sign-and-trade deal, Robinson would be getting a four-year, $56 million contract while Ayton would ink a four-year, $131.5 million deal. The proposed trade with the Knicks would make a lot of sense for the Suns, especially if they are hesitant to give Ayton a max contract. By sending him to New York, the Suns would be receiving a cheaper starting center and a future first-round pick. Robinson may not be as good as Ayton right now but when he's 100 percent healthy, he can also be a dominant force under the basket.
Knicks Finally Acquire A Franchise Center
Though it would consume a huge chunk of their salary cap space, Ayton would be an incredible addition to the Knicks. His potential arrival in New York would boost their performance on both ends of the floor and give them a permanent answer at the starting center position. Ayton is yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills, but he's a very reliable scorer under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. At 23, he also perfectly fits the timeline of Knicks' franchise cornerstone RJ Barrett.
Will Deandre Ayton Agree To Play For Knicks?
Ayton is yet to talk about his plans for the upcoming offseason. However, if the rumored drama between him and the Suns is true, Ayton would definitely love the idea of starting a new journey on a big-market team like the Knicks. Aside from getting a max contract, it would enable him to move out of the shadow of Devin Booker in Phoenix.
Playing for a team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor could help Ayton unleash his full potential and speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.