'Angel Of Death' Hospital Worker Killed Dozens Of Patients

Harvey started working in hospitals at the age of 18, first as an orderly at the Marymount Hospital in London, Kentucky.
He later confessed he killed at least a dozen patients, including a 12-year-old boy, during his time working at the hospital.
Harvey used many different methods to kill his victims, including arsenic, cyanide, insulin, suffocation, morphine, turning off ventilators, administration of fluid tainted with hepatitis B, and other methods. Cyanide and arsenic were his most-used methods, and he often put the poison in food or injections.
The majority of Harvey's crimes took place at the Marymount Hospital, the Cincinnati V.A. Medical Hospital, and Cincinnati's Drake Memorial Hospital.