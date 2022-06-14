Erika Jayne Does The Splits In Swimsuit 

Erika Jayne is reminding her fans of how good she feels whenever she dons a swimsuit. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star uploaded a gorgeous swimsuit photo of her with the caption, "Show day." 

Before then, she had mostly posted content to promote her Pretty Mess Hair extensions line. However, she decided to take a break from her business-related posts to wow her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Continue scrolling for more details of the picture and some of Erica's other mind-blowing bikini moments, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.

Erika Does The Splits

Erika Jayne in minidress
Shutterstock | 564025

In the photo, Erika was clad in a hot pink swimsuit. The reality television star took the look a notch higher by wearing thigh-high boots. Erika struck a very sexy pose by doing the splits, showing off her flexibility.

In the post's comment section, her fans expressed their thoughts on how stunning she looked in the photo. 

Erika's Got Legs 

This is not the first time Erika's fans got glimpses of her sexy features. The beautiful diva enjoys sharing pictures of herself rocking sexy outfits. For example, on November 18, 2021, she shared a sexy snapshot of herself standing while clad in a black swimsuit. The swimsuit had a plunging neckline and a high leg cut that put her long, gorgeous legs on display.

The Bravolebrity also wore black heels and black sunglasses. She also flaunted her blonde tresses, which she played with as she posed for the snapshot.

In addition, she took advantage of the sunshine by posing in front of several palm plants.

"The 80's called, and I answered," Erika star captioned the photo.

Everyone Loves Some Hot Legs

Erika Jayne in minidress
Shutterstock | 842245

Awestruck fans could not keep calm. They took to the comment section in their numbers to comment on Erika's pretty legs. 

"Love those long legs of yours," a fan said alongside some love and fire emojis. 

"The category is: long hot legs," commented another fan. 

A third fan commented, "Always rooting for this beauty. Serving it hot!" 

Erika Leaves Little To Imagination 

Erika, who filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, in November 2020, seemingly loves it when her fans drool over her. Hence, she keeps serving them hot looks on different occasions. One time, the beautiful television personality captured the attention of her followers by posing seductively on a balcony in a little denim swimsuit.

The 50-year-old Bravo personality stunned her Instagram followers towards the end of 2021 by releasing a revealing and figure-flattering shot while also wearing spiked stiletto shoes.

She let her blonde hair down and used a rainbow lens filter to add extra effect to her face as she peered down the lens. Erika kept her caption short by sending a kiss emoji to her numerous followers.

While some of her fans praised her for revealing so much, others thought she went way too far. However, regardless of what her fans think, Erika appears to have no intention to stop offering them more bikini photographs in the future.

