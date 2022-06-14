Erika Jayne Does The Splits In Swimsuit 

Erika Jayne is reminding her fans of how good she feels whenever she dons a swimsuit. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star uploaded a gorgeous swimsuit photo of her with the caption, "Show day."

Before then, she had mostly posted content to promote her Pretty Mess Hair extensions line. However, she decided to take a break from her business-related posts to wow her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Continue scrolling for more details of the picture and some of Erica's other mind-blowing bikini moments, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.