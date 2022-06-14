‘The Glamour Girl Slayer’ Prayed On Young Women In Hollywood

Glatman's first victim was 19-year-old model Judy Ann Dull. She was in an expensive custody battle with her ex-husband over their 14-month-old daughter, so the prospect of making some extra money was especially attractive to her.

A man named “Johnny Glinn” called her and offered her $50 to pose for the cover of a pulp novel, and she immediately jumped at the opportunity.

Glatman picked up Dull, brought her to his apartment, held her at gunpoint and repeatedly raped her. He drove her out to a secluded location in the Mojave Desert and strangled her to death.

Glatman continued to bring women to this same location to rape and murder them.

Glatman told police he followed the same protocol with each murder.

“With the gun on them, I would tie this 5-foot piece of rope around their ankles. Then, I would loop it up around their neck. Then I would stand there and keep pulling until they quit struggling," he said.

Two of his other victims were Shirley Ann Bridgeford and Ruth Mercado, who were both young women who simply wanted the chance to make it big in Hollywood and thought a modeling gig was one sure way to achieve their dreams. They had no idea that Glatman had other sinister plan and that what they thought was there big break would actually end up being their demise.