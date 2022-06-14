Demi Rose In Bikini Is 'Thirsty'

English Instagram model Demi Rose sent sparks flying on her Instagram last weekend as she shared one of her famous swimsuit shots. The curvy model isn't a stranger to sharing explicit pictures of herself on the internet, having dealt with body shamers and bullies as a child. She found her niche and used it to her benefit - making money off her hobby.

She jet-sets across the world and shares the experience with her online fans, including her latest share.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.