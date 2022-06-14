Demi Rose In Bikini Is 'Thirsty'

Demi Rose close up
instagram | Demi Rose

Entertainment
chisom

English Instagram model Demi Rose sent sparks flying on her Instagram last weekend as she shared one of her famous swimsuit shots. The curvy model isn't a stranger to sharing explicit pictures of herself on the internet, having dealt with body shamers and bullies as a child. She found her niche and used it to her benefit - making money off her hobby.

She jet-sets across the world and shares the experience with her online fans, including her latest share.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Thirsty For A Drink

Rose wore a white and green swimsuit with a strapless corset bodice, sweetheart neckline, and high-rise thong bottom. She let down her dark blonde hair with a scanty bang on the front, resting slightly on her brown-framed sunglasses.

The model showed off her big backside in the first slide while reaching for her glass of cocktail, then stretched on a lounge seat in the second slide while nursing the cup in her hand. Slide three was just as sultry with a touch of sass since Rose parted her lips seductively while showing her curvy butt.

Swipe for the gallery, scroll for more photos.

Making Tennis Look Sexy

The model makes everything look sexy, even something as regular as playing tennis. She stripped down to her skimpy white bikini showing off her hourglass body in a tiny triangle top and high-rise thong.

She, however, kept it cute with her half-length white socks worn inside white sneakers and accessorized her double pigtail hair with a white headband. She also added black sunglasses to the look to keep the sun out.

Keeping It Cute In LV

Living the Island life made Rose feel cute in her brown Louis Vuitton bikini. It was also one of the most modest styles the model has ever worn because it covered her bust fully. She kept the cute aesthetic going with her hair styled in a schoolgirl half-updo with a short parting left on the front. Rose's bright smile topped the entire look, making her look cute.

Cosplaying Princess Leia

Princess Leia's Wax figure in Madame Tussauds, Berlin, Germany
Shutterstock | 228078105

Even when cosplaying Princess Leia from Star Wars, Rose maintains her sexiness. She put her twist on the iconic character's classic look, fusing her "dress" with a short fringe skirt linked to a bodysuit and matching bra. She accessorized her look with a hand fan and sheer shiny stockings but kept the traditional double bun hairstyle though. Her caption was a play on words saying, "there's space for everyone."

