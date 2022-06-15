Chanel West Coast stuns the internet once again in a summer minidress while savoring some time with her model boyfriend and "best friend" Dom Fenison. The 33-year-old TV personality, rapper, and singer who rose to prominence for her roles in MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness shared the gorgeous photo on her Instagram account yesterday.
Chanel West Coast Stuns In Summer Minidress
The Latest
Stunning In Yellow
Chanel looked absolutely stunning in a yellow summer minidress while relishing time with her model boyfriend. The beautiful couple posed for a loved-up photo with Dom placing his arm lovingly around Chanel, who was all smiles.
The singer had her hair down in a beautiful center part style that accentuated her face. She had on a piece of necklace while displaying the butterfly tattoo on her wrist. Dom, 30, had on a matching Burberry tartan top and shorts. The couple finished off the look with matching dark sunglasses.
Happy Expectant Parents
Chanel and Dom are expecting their first child. The pair walked the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV awards shortly after revealing the joyful news. The Ridiculousness co-host proudly showed off her baby bump in a flowery mini dress. She paired the stunning dress with black stilettos and a black purse. Her hair was put in a low ponytail with two front pieces. She had on a pair of silver drop earrings and light makeup that enhanced her beautiful face. The excited father-to-be looked ravishing in a black suit with green pocket squares and green shoes that complimented the colors of her dress as he placed a loving palm on her budding bump.
Sharing The Joyful News
Chanel confirmed the joyful news of her pregnancy. "I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," she told E! News. The excitement does not come without a hint of fear. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life.
It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she said. The mother-to-be cannot wait to help the unborn child pursue their dreams. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."
The Beginning Of Motherhood
The couple who first went public with their relationship earlier this year recently attended Coachella together, where the singer-rapper tagged her boyfriend her "foreva." Chanel told E! News that she has been experiencing some first-trimester nausea. She praised her boyfriend for being the "most level-headed person" in her life.
According to her, having a baby on the way inspires her to make "more serious and thoughtful music." Although they had known each other for years, Dom's featuring in the singer's music video for 'Vinyl' was what brought them together romantically.