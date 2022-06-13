AOC Refuses To Endorse Joe Biden For 2024

President Joe Biden's poll numbers are low, and virtually all relevant data suggests most Americans believe the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction.

High gas prices, record-breaking inflation, the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other crises have had a major impact on the president's popularity.

But it's not just the voters who are unhappy with Biden's performance: Some in his own party feel the same way.

In an interview with over the weekend, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to endorse Biden for president.