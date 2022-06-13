Latifah revealed how she felt about the struggles with her body image during an episode of Red Table Talk. The American rapper expressed how she never saw herself as being categorized as "obese" until she started working with trainer Jeanette Jenkins. The 52-year-old actress was furious at first when she was told by her trainer that "scientifically" she falls under the category of obesity.

She further explained that a negative connotation comes with the word "obesity," which prevents people from understanding its causes. For the Girls Trip actress, "It's not a weight thing; it's about health at the end of the day."