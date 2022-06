The American actress first became famous for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical trilogy, and over the year, it continues to be the role she is best known for. Right alongside her co-star at the time, Zac Efron, the world has seen them grow up from teen actors into leading stars in Hollywood. Since her time working as a teenage actress, Vanessa has been featured in other high school musical films.

She's also gained a considerable following after starring in The Princess Switch, a popular Netflix Christmas movie, and The Knight Bef Laying Ga. While talking in an interview, Hudgens admitted her love of horror movies, and she hopes to star in one. Is Vanessa destined to become a scream queen and join the ranks of Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell? Only time will tell!