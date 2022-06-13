Video Shows Alleged Hazing That Left Daniel Santulli Disabled

Members of the Santulli believe Daniel's frat brothers could have done more to save his life.

"Just the fact that nobody... They knew he was in distress and his lips were blue and nobody called 911. It’s like, I don’t know, I mean a 6-year-old calls 911," Daniel's mom Mary said.

"He’s still not talking or walking, he’s in a wheelchair … he lost his vision, but he hears us and he knows we’re there," she added.

Dad Tom said he is "100 percent" sure Daniel was hazed and called for felony charges against those involved in the incident.

Brother Nick said the image of his brother in the ICU "will probably never leave my head."

"I saw Danny in the medical ICU at the hospital at Mizzou. And it’s just a bunch of tubes everywhere," he said.