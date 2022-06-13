D'Arcy Carden Reveals Her Favorite '90s Movies

American actress and comedian D'Arcy Carden, known for playing Janet on The Good Place, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on June 9, 2022. 

Besides has starred in several films and television series, including Broad City, the new HBO comedy Barry, and Other People. She also does improvisation comedy regularly with her team, Search History, and the house team at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York and Los Angeles. 

A Movie That Means So Much To D'Arcy

D'Arcy Carden in black crop top
Shutterstock | 3695024

During the show, the Emmy-nominated actress talked about the Television adaptation of A League of Their Own and what it meant to her. D'Arcy described how the film was particularly special to her compared to other baseball movies. She said:

"Oh! Yeah yeah. It totally did. I played baseball as a kid and played a bunch of sports, and that one. There was, like, so many good '90s baseball movies but this one really really meant something special to me." 

D'Arcy Praises Her Unique Hairstyling Skill

Since D'Arcy mentioned she once played baseball, Seth came with a throwback photo of her. She was clad in baseball gear and rocked a unique hairstyle in the picture. 

The Good Place actress pointed out her unique hairstyle and explained that she created it by herself. 

"Really just, like, I want to just point out, I did that myself. I was a little kid. I wasn't like a hairstylist, but I was able to create that," she said, pointing at the hairstyle in the photo. 

D'Arcy Also Loved 'Jurassic Park'

The actress also discussed another '90s movie that meant so much to her. She revealed, "Another '90s movie that meant the absolute world to me is Jurassic Park."

D'Arcy continued, "I have to tell you, my parents took my siblings and I out of school to see opening day of Jurassic Park and I was about that age, maybe, yea about that age [a little bit]," she said pointing at her photos. 

D'Arcy added, "And we were watching the movie and there was a moment  during the movie when you guys see the first dinosaur [ where, again I was too old to have these thoughts] but I was like, oh, dinosaurs do exist?"

Becoming Mom's Favorite

Finally, Seth asked D'Arcy if her parents expected her to be cooler than her peers due to her music knowledge. 

"They were kind of. Yea, absolutely," the actress replied. "My mom especially. It was my dad's magazine but my mom was like….she would be driving in her minivan and whoever was playing, she would be like, 'who's playing drums on this? Who produced this? Who's doing backup vocals on this?' And we would scramble. Whoever got the answer first was like, mom's favorite for that day."

D'Arcy revealed so much of her childhood experiences during her appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, which turned out to be an absolute delight to watch. 

