Vanessa Hudgens Stays In Shape With These Diet Tricks

Vanessa Hudgens may look like she spends an insane amount of time in the gym but it turns out she doesn’t always exercise. Not because she doesn’t want to but because her work schedule is just too hectic sometimes.

In an interview with Parade in 2019, the 33-year-old Sucker Punch star said, “My fitness routine is hard to maintain while I’m filming because when you’re working 15-hour days, there isn’t much time for anything else.”

Hudgens, however, tries to stay in shape in other ways. Read below.

Please keep in mind that every person has different needs and what might be healthy for one, is not always healthy for another. Consult with a nutritionist if you are unsure of what works for you.