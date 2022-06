The Green Bay Packers saw their longtime franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers return this offseason. Rodgers has commented on his NFL future recently and has said publicly that he'd like to retire as a member of the Packers.

This calls into question the future of Rodgers' backup, Jordan Love. The Packers traded up in the first round to select Love in the 2020 NFL Draft with the idea of having him succeed the future Hall of Fame quarterback. And now, Love is opening up about his Green Bay future.