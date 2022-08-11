Salma Hayek Dazzles In See-Through Gown

For many years, Hayek was considered for only certain types of roles, and to counteract these types of castings, she decided to work behind the scenes in order to expand her resume and prove her acting chops to the world. The Mexican actress is now known for playing in the famous 2002 film Frida - a film based on the life story of Frida Kahlo.

In the role, Hayek pushed her talents as an actress like never before, garnering a long list of nominations for her efforts. Apart from her acting skills, she has been named among the most beautiful women globally and is recognized as an international fashion icon. Salma is also recognized for having a seductive and deep voice, appearing in several voice roles, and has made guest spots on a slew of television shows over the years, most notably on the hit series Ugly Betty.