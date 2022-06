The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that are expected to make huge roster decisions in the 2022 NBA offseason. Despite suffering an embarrassment in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers remain committed to improving their team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, if they realize that they no longer have what it takes to win another NBA championship title, the Lakers could explore the possibility of trading both superstars and undergoing a full-scale rebuild.