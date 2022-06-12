NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman & Jonathan Kuminga For OG Anunoby, Says East Exec

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Anunoby is yet to make an official trade request from the Raptors, but there are growing rumors about his unhappiness in Toronto. With the emergence of reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report revealed that Anunoby "grew dissatisfied with his role" with the Raptors.

Anunoby may be under contract until the 2024-25 NBA season, but if he expresses his desire to leave, the Raptors could be forced to listen to offers for him this summer.