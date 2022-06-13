Sofia Vergara Enjoys Greece In Swimsuit

Sofia Vergara is making the most of her summer vacation, as evidenced by a series of smoldering photos she shared on social media a few days ago. Sofia looked stunning as usual as she posed in a plunging white swimsuit in the first of many hot photos.

The 49-year-old has a lot on her plate, from being one of the AGT judges to owning her swimwear and even being an actress, but that doesn't stop her from blessing our feed with timeless photos of her like she did in this white number - of course, she's jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

