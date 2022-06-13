Sofia Vergara Enjoys Greece In Swimsuit

Close up of Sofia Vergara
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
chisom

Sofia Vergara is making the most of her summer vacation, as evidenced by a series of smoldering photos she shared on social media a few days ago. Sofia looked stunning as usual as she posed in a plunging white swimsuit in the first of many hot photos.

The 49-year-old has a lot on her plate, from being one of the AGT judges to owning her swimwear and even being an actress, but that doesn't stop her from blessing our feed with timeless photos of her like she did in this white number - of course, she's jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Vanessa Hudgens Stays In Shape With These Diet Tricks

NFL News: Jordan Love Comments On Packers Future

NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire Luguentz Dort For Package Including Grayson Allen Or Pat Connaughton

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Myles Turner & Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Al Horford

NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman & Jonathan Kuminga For OG Anunoby, Says East Exec

Throwback In Bikini

Sofia Vergara at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Shutterstock | 564025

Sofia looked stunning in the mesh one-piece with cutout sides and a mesh bodice, as she always does. Her long golden locks fell in loose, beachy waves past her shoulders, parted in the middle. America's Got Talent judge accessorized her casual look with a few pieces of jewelry and kept her makeup simple to highlight her natural beauty.

Sofia shared another photo showing her toned abs in a bright neon one-piece. She finished the look with an emerald green pleated skirt that fell just below the knee.

Swipe to see pictures.

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick and Twitter: A Match Made In Comedy Heaven

How the "Twilight" actress rose to 7 million followers with her funny tweets

By Fatima Araos

Modelling Bikini In The '90s

The Modern Family star, 49, delighted her fans by sharing a stunning flashback photo of herself in a gold bikini on the beach in Miami in the 1990s while working as a model. She was in her twenties at the time.

The model flaunted her very flattering curves with sculpted arms, toned legs, and abs while wearing a gleaming swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The actress from Fading Gigolo used to have lighter hair that was more golden blonde than the chocolate brown locks she now has.

Salma Hayek Signs Deal to Star in Multiple MCU Films

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Friendship Goals On 'AGT'

As the powerhouse judges on America's Got Talent, it's only natural that Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara have grown close over the years.

Klum and Vergara are both fashion icons who have built thriving businesses. They're both extremely talented—and hilarious!—so a friendship was unavoidable. They can't stop gushing about themselves on their respective pages now that AGT Season 17 is in full swing.

Proud Mom

There is no sweeter bond than Sofia Vergara's with her only child, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. The mother-son team is inseparable and enjoys documenting all of their happy memories in photos shared on social media.

“Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding,” she told People in April 2016.“I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.”

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Lopez Maintains Her Fit Physique With This Diet

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'A Private, Personal, And Embarrassing Thing': Lisa Hochstein Opens Up About Her Husband's Affair On 'RHOM'

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.