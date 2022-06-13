Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Is 'Raised On Sunshine'

South African model Candice Swanepoel showed off her toned abs modeling her swimwear brand Tropic of C. The mother of two sparked dating rumors after strolling with Elite star Andres Velensco in Paris last March. News of her separation from fellow model and father of her children Hermann Niccoli first circulated around the end of last year but fans didn't confirm the split until now.

