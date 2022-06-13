Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Is 'Raised On Sunshine'

Close up of Candice Swanepoel
chisom

South African model Candice Swanepoel showed off her toned abs modeling her swimwear brand Tropic of C. The mother of two sparked dating rumors after strolling with Elite star Andres Velensco in Paris last March. News of her separation from fellow model and father of her children Hermann Niccoli first circulated around the end of last year but fans didn't confirm the split until now.

Read on to see the photo

Being The Light Of The World

Candice Swanepoel in backless dress
"If everything around you seems dark, look again… you may be the light 💫 -Rumi 🌑"

Swanepoel lit up her Instagram feed with a picture of herself in a thin strapped black bikini baring her slender physique. She leaned against a ladder over a dark sea and threw her head back. Swanepoel's caption was an excerpt from a poem expressing her thoughts on contributing positively to the world. She's embodied it in her career and personal life by giving back to society.

A Floral Affair

The model posed in a two-toned bikini flaunting her defied abs line with a tree in the background. She wore a knotted halter neck top with high-waist bottoms and style her blonde hair in a long braided ponytail with pink flowers tucked in. Swanepoel captioned the post,

"Raised on sunshine ☀️ 🌸 🌱"

Swanepoel and Velencoso cuddled and held hands as they strolled along the streets of Paris. E! has pictures of the happy couple.

Starting Out Shy

Candice Swanepoel blowing a kiss
Although she's outspoken now, the model was shy when she first entered the modeling industry per The List. She started her career in an Editorial for Italian Vogue after a talent scout found her in a Flea Market. She struggled to find her bearings in the industry but eventually settled in when she became a Victoria's Secret angel.

After years of walking in the background, Swanepoel entered the spotlight in 2011 when she opened the Victoria's Secret show.

Launching 'Tropic of C'

Candice Swanepoel in a blue Victoria's Secret Bra
Following her success as a supermodel, Swanepoel branched out to designing bikinis in 2018. The brand Tropic of C produces environmental-friendly pieces using upcycled materials to avoid the waste caused by Fast Fashion. She told Fashion Week Daily,

"I wanted the line to be something I could be proud of from all angles, not just adding to the problem. I want to leave the world a better place, not worse."

So far, she's achieved her aim by contributing to the environment on World Earth Day through contributions from her collection's profits.

