At first, it appeared to be the work of two perpetrators. He stalked his victims, often breaking into their homes to unlock doors, unload guns, and get a feel for the layout. He would leave things inside for later use, such as ligatures for binding. At first, he chose single women, living in one-story homes with easy escape routes. Eventually, he got bold enough to target couples as well.

He’d wear a mask and bind their hands at gunpoint. The men were instructed to lay face down. DeAngelo would stack plates up on their back and threaten to kill everyone if he heard rattling. Then, he’d rape the women.

The “East Area Rapist” attacks ended in 1979. Southern California’s “Original Night Stalker” took over the headlines.