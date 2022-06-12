4 Times Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak Showed They're #FriendlyExGoals

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling posing together
Fatima Araos

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are not only #bestfriendgoals, but they're #exgoals, too! The 42-year-old actress and her former The Office co-star, also 42, played a couple on the sitcom, and they had an on-and-off relationship in real life as well that kept going from 2004 to 2007.

Even after they permanently called it quits, the two remained best friends, attending red carpet events together, going on platonic dates, and being adorable on each other's Instagram. Many would purge their exes from their socials, but these two are as sweet as ever!

Here are four times Kaling and Novak showed they were #friendlyexgoals.

Her First IG Post

For her very first Instagram post on March 5, 2012, the Mindy Project star chose none other than a photo with her ex. Nine years later, in March 2021, she reposted it with the caption, "My first Instagram pic! Seems about right! What was yours? #firstpostchallenge"

From the beginning of her IG until now, her bestie Novak has remained a feature on her feed.

At The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

And here is Novak's most recent appearance on Kaling's Instagram page. The ultra-glam photo was taken at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party and showed the actress wearing a yellow and silver Dolce & Gabbana gown. Meanwhile, Novak is beside her, sporting a black suit and white shirt.

Speaking about their current status, Kaling told Good Housekeeping, "[T]he truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He's the godfather to my daughter; he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her."

They're Each Other's Cheerleader

Oftentimes, they are each other's cheerleaders, too. In 2015, Kaling sent Novak a copy of her book, Why Not Me?, with a note saying, "Please read immediately and tell me you love it. XOX Min"

Novak posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption, "I read it before you sent it, @mindykaling, but now I love it twice as much. How could I not love it: it is literally you in book form. Funny, heartfelt, insightful, entertaining, smart, surprising, sincere, the best." Awww, seriously, why aren't these two together?

'My Favorite Star'

In September last year, Novak posted a picture of them together on his Instagram with the caption, "I don't usually ask for selfies with celebrities but saw my favorite star last night and just had to."

There's obviously so much love between these two, even if it's platonic!

